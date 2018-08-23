Dr. Driscoll has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Driscoll, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Driscoll, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Locations
1
Florida Neurology Group P L.12670 WHITEHALL DR, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 574-4242
2
Florida Neurology Group1003 Del Prado Blvd S Ste 202, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 574-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
The man is brilliant....working with neurological diseases is not an easy specialty, especially when there are very few diseases that will reverse, if any...ALS, Parkinson’s, Ataxia, and the list goes on.....he’s as good as they come
About Dr. Paul Driscoll, MD
- Neurology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1376546598
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Driscoll accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Driscoll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Driscoll has seen patients for Migraine, Essential Tremor and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Driscoll on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Driscoll. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Driscoll.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Driscoll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Driscoll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.