Dr. Paul Dreyer, MD
Super Profile

Dr. Paul Dreyer, MD

Nephrology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
31 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Paul Dreyer, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Nephrology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Nephrology. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Dreyer works at Nephrology Associates in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Locations

  1. 1
    Nephrology Associates
    2501 N Orange Ave Ste 537N, Orlando, FL 32804 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 894-4693

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Search for conditions or procedures.
End-Stage Renal Disease
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypertension
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Electrolyte Disorders Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Related Services Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • American Enterprise Group
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Simplifi
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Universal American

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2020
    Dr. Dreyer is the first Dr to understand/address and know what works. He has helped me tremendously with stone management and prevention. Other Drs recommendations for "drink more water" and countless numbers of procedures were not helpful. Dr. Dreyer did thorough testing trying various meds,and it has helped. I was seeing him every three months,and thanks to his sincere concern and knowledge,I am now maintaining my stone prevention,,and my visits are annually.
    Port Orange, FL — Feb 22, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Paul Dreyer, MD
    About Dr. Paul Dreyer, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 31 years of experience
    • English
    • 1194855528
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Internship
    • St Francis Hosp-U Ill
    Medical Education
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Iowa
    Board Certifications
    • Nephrology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Dreyer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreyer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dreyer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dreyer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dreyer works at Nephrology Associates in Orlando, FL. View the full address on Dr. Dreyer’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreyer. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreyer.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreyer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreyer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

