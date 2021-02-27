See All Plastic Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. Paul Dreschnack, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Dreschnack, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine.

Dr. Dreschnack works at Francesco Rotatori, MD in New York, NY with other offices in New Orleans, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mount Sinai Morningside.

Locations

  1. 1
    Francesco Rotatori, MD
    20 E 46th St Fl 7, New York, NY 10017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 758-3939
  2. 2
    Koreatown
    38 W 32nd St Ste 1001, New York, NY 10001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 519-8378
  3. 3
    Paul Dreschnack MD LLC
    3600 Saint Charles Ave Ste 101, New Orleans, LA 70115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Diseases
Burn Injuries
Gigantomastia
Treatment frequency



Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Medicaid
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 5 ratings
    Patient Ratings (5)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 27, 2021
    Dr. Paul is the most amazing surgeon I've ever had the pleasure to come into contact with. His bedside manner is UNMATCHED, he explains everything so thoroughly and always checks up afterwards personally. Every surgery I have will be through him. PERIOD.
    D — Feb 27, 2021
    About Dr. Paul Dreschnack, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1073530804
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Wyckoff Heights Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Ross University, School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Yale University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Dreschnack, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dreschnack is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dreschnack has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dreschnack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dreschnack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dreschnack.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dreschnack, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dreschnack appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

