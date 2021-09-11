Dr. George Doxey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doxey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. George Doxey, MD
Overview
Dr. George Doxey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.
Dr. Doxey works at
Locations
Southern Utah Ear Nose Throat And Facial Plastics617 E Riverside Dr Ste 201, Saint George, UT 84790 Directions (435) 628-3334
Hospital Affiliations
- St. George Regional Hospital River Road
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Went to the Urgent Care at St, George Regional Hospital for a constant nose bleed (I'm on blood thinners due to a heart condition). The bleeding was temporarily stopped but came back. Went to the emergency room where the ER Doctor inserted a rhino balloon up my nose and filled it with saline. The pain was unbelievable. I had to live with the balloon and pain for 3 days. I then went to Dr. Doxey, and his assistant Sherice. Dr. Doxey removed the balloon and was surprised that it was filled with saline because usually they are filled with air so as not to cause too much pain. After removing the balloon, my nose was bleeding because of the scab that the balloon had caused. Dr. Doxey was patient and explained what was happening. The intensity of bleeding decreased and the pain was gone. Thank you Dr. Doxey and Sherice.
About Dr. George Doxey, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 43 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doxey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doxey accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doxey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doxey has seen patients for Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doxey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Doxey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doxey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doxey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doxey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.