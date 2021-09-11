Overview

Dr. George Doxey, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Saint George, UT. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with St. George Regional Hospital River Road.



Dr. Doxey works at Southern Utah Ear Nose Throat And Facial Plastics in Saint George, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection, Nosebleed and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.