Dr. Paul Donovan, MD
Dr. Paul Donovan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.
Locations
Hudson Valley Oncology PC117 Marys Ave Ste 102, Kingston, NY 12401 Directions (845) 338-5555
Hospital Affiliations
- HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Dr Donovan has been my Doctor for almost 20 years. Through my year of Chemo plus all my subsequent follow-up treatments I have found that he always remains up to date on new treatments and continually collaborates with other experts all in an effort to give the patient the best care that is out there. I spent 2 months in the hospital unrelated to cancer and he was there almost “EVERY day” even though he was not my primary doctor who performed the surgery. He acted on my behalf to monitor my blood and ordered needed transfusions when it was necessary. He was the one my husband and I turned to for answers during those difficult times. Now that my breast cancer is back after 19 years, the only one I would even consider consulting with is Dr Donovan. He is extremely knowledgeable, straightforward, and takes the time to explain. I can tell you that he is one of the hardest working Doctors I know and he 'always' puts his patients first!!! His staff over the years have always been competent.
About Dr. Paul Donovan, MD
- Hematology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1326003195
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Donovan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Donovan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Donovan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Donovan has seen patients for Anemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Donovan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Donovan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Donovan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Donovan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Donovan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.