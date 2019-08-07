Overview

Dr. Paul Donovan, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Kingston, NY. They specialize in Hematology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MARYLAND AT BALTIMORE / PROFESSIONAL SCHOOLS and is affiliated with HealthAlliance Hospital Mary's Avenue Campus.



Dr. Donovan works at Advanced Physician Services in Kingston, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.