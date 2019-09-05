Dr. Paul Dinh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dinh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dinh, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Dinh, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange.
Dr. Dinh works at
Locations
-
1
Orthopaedic Specialty Institute Medical Group of Orange County280 S Main St Ste 200, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 937-2111Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Providence St. Joseph Hospital1100 W Stewart Dr, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 634-4567
Hospital Affiliations
- Providence St. Joseph Hospital Orange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews

Dr. Paul Dinh diagnosed and corrected my carpal tunnel with surgery. From my first visit Dr. Dinh won my confidence with his through explanation of my problem and the surgical and recovery process. He spoke in layman's terms so that my wife and I could fully understand what to expect. He is not only an excellent surgeon but a wonderful human being. His friendly manner and great sense of humor put my wife and I at ease immediately. I only wish that more doctors be like Dr. Dinh.
About Dr. Paul Dinh, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dinh has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dinh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dinh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dinh works at
Dr. Dinh has seen patients for Limb Pain, Ganglion Cyst and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dinh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Dinh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dinh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dinh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.