Dr. Paul Dimuzio, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.9 (403)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Dimuzio, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Dimuzio works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery
    111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery
    1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.9
Average provider rating
Based on 403 ratings
Patient Ratings (403)
5 Star
(375)
4 Star
(22)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Paul Dimuzio, MD

Specialties
  • Vascular Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 34 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1942220629
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • UCSF Medical Center
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  • Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
Board Certifications
  • Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Dimuzio, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimuzio is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dimuzio has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dimuzio has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dimuzio works at Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Dimuzio’s profile.

Dr. Dimuzio has seen patients for Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimuzio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

403 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimuzio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimuzio.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dimuzio, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dimuzio appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

