Dr. Paul Dimuzio, MD
Dr. Paul Dimuzio, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery111 S 11th St Ste 6210, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Jefferson Vascular Center - Surgery1300 Wolf St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19148 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
The experience was very positive from Barbara At the front desk to Debbie at checkout. As always dr dimuzio was terrific
- Vascular Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1942220629
- UCSF Medical Center
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Perelman School Of Medicine At The University Of Pennsylvania
- Vascular Surgery
Dr. Dimuzio has seen patients for Aneurysm, Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dimuzio on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
403 patients have reviewed Dr. Dimuzio. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dimuzio.
