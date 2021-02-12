Dr. Paul Dimarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dimarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dimarco, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Dimarco, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Spermatocele, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
- 1 2615 Culver Rd, Rochester, NY 14609 Directions (585) 336-5320
- Rochester General Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
I am currently a patient of Dr. Dimarco and have worked in the health field, over 33 years. I do have some knowledge as to what quality care should be in medical facilities or clinics. Since I have been seeing Dr. Dimarco, he been excellent in treating my problem. Once he identified my problem, he immediately began to expedite treatment, etc. He also put my mind at ease, assuring me that there a solution to my problem. Dr. Dimarco gave me hope. Thank You doctor.
- Urology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- GEORGETOWN UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY
