Dr. Paul Dilorenzo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dilorenzo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dilorenzo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Dilorenzo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.
Dr. Dilorenzo works at
Locations
-
1
Inova Fairfax Hospital3300 Gallows Rd, Falls Church, VA 22042 Directions (240) 330-3106
-
2
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology14605 Potomac Branch Dr, Woodbridge, VA 22191 Directions (703) 207-8600
-
3
Inova Medical Group - Cardiology8081 Innovation Park Dr Ste 700, Fairfax, VA 22031 Directions (571) 472-2900
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Virginia Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dilorenzo?
Great doctor, doesn't sugar coat anything. The longest it took to get a call back was 30 minutes. Office staff is very polite and professional.
About Dr. Paul Dilorenzo, MD
- Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1760589360
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- GWU MEDICAL CENTER
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- University of Virginia
- Tufts University
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dilorenzo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dilorenzo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dilorenzo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dilorenzo works at
Dr. Dilorenzo has seen patients for Pericardial Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dilorenzo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dilorenzo speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Dilorenzo. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dilorenzo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dilorenzo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dilorenzo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.