Overview

Dr. Paul Dilorenzo, MD is a Cardiovascular & Metabolic Disease Specialist in Falls Church, VA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Metabolic Diseases, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University of Virginia and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Virginia Hospital Center.



Dr. Dilorenzo works at Inova Fairfax Hospital in Falls Church, VA with other offices in Woodbridge, VA and Fairfax, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Pericardial Disease, Aortic Valve Disease and Primary Pulmonary Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.