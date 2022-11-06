Overview

Dr. Paul Diehl, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in West Hills, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 2022 years of experience. They graduated from St George's University and is affiliated with West Hills Hospital & Medical Center.



Dr. Diehl works at San Fernando Valley Vascular Group in West Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.