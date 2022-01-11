Dr. Paul Dicpinigaitis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dicpinigaitis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dicpinigaitis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Paul Dicpinigaitis, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.
New York Orthopaedic and Spine Center833 Northern Blvd Ste 220, Great Neck, NY 11021 Directions (516) 622-7970Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- North Shore University Hospital
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
- Saint Charles Hospital
- Saint Joseph Hospital
- St. Catherine of Siena Hospital
- St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr D. Was the greatest. He explained everything in detail he was professional and accommodating. The surgery was extremely successful. I walked out the next day and have not stopped moving. The incision scar is barely visible on either hip. The follow up was through. Would love to hear from dr. D to thank him for his care and concern.
- Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery
- 28 years of experience
- English
- NY Univ Med Ctr/Hosp for Joint Dis Ortho Inst
- New York University Medical Ctr
- New York University School of Medicine
- Yale University
- Orthopedic Surgery
