Dr. Paul Dicpinigaitis, MD is a Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Reconstructive Orthopedic Surgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from New York University School of Medicine and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital, NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital, Saint Charles Hospital, Saint Joseph Hospital, St. Catherine of Siena Hospital and St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center.



Dr. Dicpinigaitis works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Orthopaedic Institute at Great Neck, 833 Northern Boulevard in Great Neck, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.