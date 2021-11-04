Overview

Dr. Paul Dibiase, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.



Dr. Dibiase works at Children's Diagnostic Center in Steubenville, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

