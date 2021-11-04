Dr. Paul Dibiase, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dibiase is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dibiase, MD
Dr. Paul Dibiase, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Steubenville, OH. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Trinity Medical Center East.
Children's Diagnostic Center2315 Sunset Blvd, Steubenville, OH 43932 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Dibiase is an amazing doctor. He is patient and accommodating. I had to have a procedure done and I was so nervous about it and he was just the kindest, most understanding man. Even after I had to cancer 2 times prior to actually having the procedure done, he was still very patient and understanding. And his staff also need recognition here too. They are very kind and understanding as well. From the ladies in his office to the surgery center, they are so nice. They really made me feel safe and calm. Thank you Dr. Diabise and your staff for being so kind to me. It really does make all the difference,
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 30 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1407935000
- UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- Trinity Medical Center East
Dr. Dibiase has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Dibiase using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Dibiase has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dibiase has seen patients for Chronic Sinusitis, Tinnitus and Sinusitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dibiase on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Dibiase. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dibiase.
