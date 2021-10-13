Dr. Paul Detwiler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Detwiler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Detwiler, MD
Dr. Paul Detwiler, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Tyler, TX. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital and UT Health Tyler.
Tyler Neurosurgical Associates700 Olympic Plaza Cir Ste 850, Tyler, TX 75701 Directions (903) 595-2441
- Baylor Scott and White Texas Spine and Joint Hospital
- UT Health Tyler
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Healthfirst
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
I gave this doctor my son's life and he used his blessed hands to give our son back to us, God Bless You Paul!!! And thank you and Jesus!!!!!!
- Barrrow Neurological Institute
- Barrrow Neurological Institute
- Maricopa Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Drexel University
Dr. Detwiler has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Detwiler accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Detwiler has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Detwiler has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Broken Neck and Spinal Stenosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Detwiler on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Detwiler speaks Spanish.
122 patients have reviewed Dr. Detwiler. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Detwiler.
