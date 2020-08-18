Dr. Paul Derose, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Derose is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Derose, MD
Dr. Paul Derose, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Richardson, TX. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Univ of MI Med Sch and is affiliated with Methodist Richardson Medical Center.
Methodist Richardson Radiation Oncology Associates2805 E President George Bush Hwy, Richardson, TX 75082 Directions (469) 204-6100Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 4:30pm
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Paul Derose has been my radiologist since March, 2020. I began radiation treatments with Dr Derose and his staff also in March 2020. Dr Derose was always informative about the procedure and always answered my questions about what to expect as the treatment progressed over approximately 28 treatments. The staff was very caring and was always very caring during the time I was treated.
- Radiation Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- Univ of MI Med Sch
- Radiation Oncology
