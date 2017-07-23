Dr. Paul Dernbach, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dernbach is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Dernbach, MD
Dr. Paul Dernbach, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Medical College of Wisconsin.
Endocrine Specialist PA730 Goodlette-Frank Rd N Ste 100, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 262-1721Tuesday8:00am - 12:00pm
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
Dr. Dernbach is a highly skilled professional. I was living in Cape Coral, FL in 2000 and I found Dr. D on the internet. At that time he was affiliated with the Cleveland Clinic. That was as high a recommendation as I needed. He did a stenosis operation which is now in need of a "re-do". I would travel to FL to see Dr. D, but I have found a very good surgeon at the University of Tennessee. I post this recommendation as a way of thanking Doctor Dernbach for competency and caring attitude.
- Neurosurgery
- 41 years of experience
- English
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Med Coll Wisc Affil Hosps
- Medical College of Wisconsin
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Dernbach has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dernbach accepts Aetna and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Dernbach. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dernbach.
