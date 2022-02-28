Overview

Dr. Paul Derber, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



Dr. Derber works at Virginia Beach Internal Medcn in Virginia Beach, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.