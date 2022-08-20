Dr. Paul Demarco, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Demarco is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Demarco, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Demarco, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wheaton, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.
Dr. Demarco works at
Locations
Arthritis & Rheumatism Associate PC2730 University Blvd W Ste 310, Wheaton, MD 20902 Directions (301) 942-7600
Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC2730 Univ Blvd Ste 310, Rockville, MD 20902 Directions (301) 942-7600
Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC71 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Directions (301) 942-7600
Hospital Affiliations
- Sibley Memorial Hospital
- The George Washington University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Ratings & Reviews
I really feel that Dr. DeMarco listens to my concerns and takes what I have to say as important in his decision making on my health needs. He is kind and respectful. He spends the amount of time he needs with me and doesn’t rush off to other patients. Even though he is not in my medical network of doctors, I don’t mind paying out of pocket to see a rheumatologist that believes in my pain from fibromyalgia and doesn’t write me off as just a complaining woman.
About Dr. Paul Demarco, MD
- Rheumatology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1780630954
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- Naval Med Center San Diego
- Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Georgetown
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Demarco has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Demarco accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Demarco has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Demarco works at
Dr. Demarco has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Demarco on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Demarco. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Demarco.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Demarco, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Demarco appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.