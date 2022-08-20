See All Rheumatologists in Wheaton, MD
Dr. Paul Demarco, MD

Rheumatology
4.0 (29)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Demarco, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Wheaton, MD. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sibley Memorial Hospital and The George Washington University Hospital.

Dr. Demarco works at Arthritis and Rheumatism Assocs in Wheaton, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD and Frederick, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Gout along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Arthritis & Rheumatism Associate PC
    2730 University Blvd W Ste 310, Wheaton, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-7600
  2. 2
    Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC
    2730 Univ Blvd Ste 310, Rockville, MD 20902 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-7600
  3. 3
    Arthritis and Rheumatism Associates, PC
    71 Thomas Johnson Dr, Frederick, MD 21702 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (301) 942-7600

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sibley Memorial Hospital
  • The George Washington University Hospital

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Gout

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Biological Therapy Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Injection of Tendon Chevron Icon
Injection Therapy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Injection Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Injections Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Wegener's Granulomatosis Chevron Icon
X-Ray Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat X-Ray
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Aug 20, 2022
    I really feel that Dr. DeMarco listens to my concerns and takes what I have to say as important in his decision making on my health needs. He is kind and respectful. He spends the amount of time he needs with me and doesn’t rush off to other patients. Even though he is not in my medical network of doctors, I don’t mind paying out of pocket to see a rheumatologist that believes in my pain from fibromyalgia and doesn’t write me off as just a complaining woman.
    RSB — Aug 20, 2022
    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1780630954
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Scripps Clinic
    Residency
    • Naval Med Center San Diego
    Internship
    • Naval Hospital Camp Pendleton
    Medical Education
    • Georgetown University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Georgetown
