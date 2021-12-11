Dr. Paul Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Davis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists LLC1453 E Bert Kouns Industrial Loop Ste 112, Shreveport, LA 71105 Directions (318) 798-9400
- Christus Highland Medical Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Doctor Davis has treated both my wife and I. He talks to us in words that the common person can understand. He tells you both the good and bad of your condition. He is very thorough in his exams and is very personable. I would highly recommend him.
- Cardiology
- English
- Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.