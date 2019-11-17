Overview

Dr. Paul Davis, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Bridgeport Hospital and Wesley Medical Center.



Dr. Davis works at Primary Care Associates in Wichita, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.