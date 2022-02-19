Dr. Paul Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Davis, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Davis, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital and Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
Greenville ENT - Head & Neck Surgery900 W Faris Rd, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 455-5300
Greenville ENT and Allergy Associates1 Doctors Dr, Greenville, SC 29605 Directions (864) 572-7001
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Davis was very thorough and took time to answer all our questions. Even called personally with the biopsy results the next day. I would recommend him to anyone.
About Dr. Paul Davis, MD
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest Univ Sch Of Med
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Davis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis has seen patients for Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Dysphagia and ENT Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Davis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Davis speaks Arabic.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Davis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.