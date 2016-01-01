Dr. Paul Davis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Davis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Davis, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Davis, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Newark, DE. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Christiana Hospital.
Dr. Davis works at
Locations
-
1
Christianacare4755 Ogletown Stanton Rd, Newark, DE 19718 Directions (302) 733-1980
Hospital Affiliations
- Christiana Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Davis?
About Dr. Paul Davis, MD
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255301552
Education & Certifications
- Penn St U
- Penn St U
- Penn St U
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Davis accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Davis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Davis works at
Dr. Davis speaks Spanish.
Dr. Davis has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Davis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Davis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Davis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.