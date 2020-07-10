Dr. Paul Damski, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Damski is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Damski, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Damski, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami and Miami Cancer Institute.
Dr. Damski works at
Locations
1
Neuroscience Consultants LLC9090 SW 87th Ct Ste 200, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 547-2700
2
Doctors Hospital5000 University Dr, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 596-2080Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- 3 7330 SW 62nd Pl Ste 200, South Miami, FL 33143 Directions
4
West Kendall Baptist Hospital9555 SW 162nd Ave, Miami, FL 33196 Directions (305) 596-2080
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Miami Cancer Institute
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Damski has been my neurologist since 2013. He's straight to the point, very knowledgeable. I remember when I came out of the ER worried to visit him with my MRI results, he took the time to explain in detail what I had, why it happened and what to do about it. He comforted me. I have always had a good experience with him, he jots down every symptom and concern. He has a good sense of humor as well. There's one thing he recommended me to do when I feel bad instead of resorting to medicine, that my mom wont believe because he denied it (jokingly, smirking as he faced me but she didn't notice) when she came on one of my visits. I like that he is serious about his job, we need more doctors like that. I feel confident that I have him if anything should happen. The only bad thing is the staff needs to be more efficient. Such a shame such a great doctor has the worst first impression to new patients without even meeting them yet.
About Dr. Paul Damski, MD
- Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Mt Sinai Med Center
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
- Harvard College, Cambridge, Ma..
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Damski has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Damski accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Damski has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Damski has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Damski on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Damski speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Damski. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Damski.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Damski, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Damski appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.