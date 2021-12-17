Dr. Dampf has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Dampf, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Dampf, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Dampf works at
Locations
-
1
Our Lady of the Lake Louisiana Cardiology Associates7777 Hennessy Blvd Ste 1000, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 767-3900
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dampf?
Dr. Dampf is very professional, thorough and pleasant. I am happy to have him as my doctor.
About Dr. Paul Dampf, MD
- Cardiology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1992996417
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dampf accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dampf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dampf works at
Dr. Dampf has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dampf on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Dampf. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dampf.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dampf, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dampf appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.