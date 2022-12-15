Overview

Dr. Paul Daines, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Evansville, IN. They graduated from Des Moines University / College of Podiatric Medicine And Surgery and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Evansville and Deaconess Hospital.



Dr. Daines works at Tri-State Orthopaedics in Evansville, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.