Dr. Paul Dainer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.
Augusta University Medical Center1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions (706) 721-8623
Dr. Dainer is one of the most conscientious doctors I have ever dealt with during my life. He truly cares about his patients and stops at nothing to ensure they receive the best treatment available.
- Naval Medical Center
- Med Coll Penn Hosp
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Dainer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dainer has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dainer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dainer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dainer.
