Dr. Paul Dainer, MD

Medical Oncology
4.5 (7)
Accepting new patients
50 years of experience
Dr. Paul Dainer, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV.

Dr. Dainer works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-8623

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Brain Cancer
Lung Cancer
Secondary Malignancies
Brain Cancer

Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
All Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Metastatic Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Mycosis Fungoides Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 7 ratings
Patient Ratings (7)
5 Star
(5)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Feb 27, 2019
Dr. Dainer is one of the most conscientious doctors I have ever dealt with during my life. He truly cares about his patients and stops at nothing to ensure they receive the best treatment available.
Jack Glazner in Evans, GA — Feb 27, 2019
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Paul Dainer, MD
About Dr. Paul Dainer, MD

  • Medical Oncology
  • 50 years of experience
  • English
  • 1346221256
Education & Certifications

  • Naval Medical Center
  • Med Coll Penn Hosp
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • JEFFERSON MED COLL-THOS JEFFERSON UNIV
  • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Dainer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dainer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Dainer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Dainer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Dainer works at Champaign Dental Group in Augusta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Dainer’s profile.

Dr. Dainer has seen patients for Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dainer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

7 patients have reviewed Dr. Dainer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dainer.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dainer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dainer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

