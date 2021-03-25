Overview

Dr. Paul Cundey III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta, Piedmont McDuffie and Washington County Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cundey III works at University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.