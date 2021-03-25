Dr. Paul Cundey III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cundey III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cundey III, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Cundey III, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta, Piedmont McDuffie and Washington County Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Cundey III works at
Locations
University Cardiology Associates - Cardiovascular Associates of Augusta1348 Walton Way Ste 5100, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 724-8611
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Augusta
- Piedmont McDuffie
- Washington County Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Premera Blue Cross
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cundey III?
Dr. Cundey was professional and gave me excellent care when I met with him. I can assure you of this , If I need expertise foe my heart their is no other doctor I would go too. Just a remendous individual !
About Dr. Paul Cundey III, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1063447464
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Interventional Cardiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cundey III has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cundey III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cundey III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cundey III works at
Dr. Cundey III has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Hyperlipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cundey III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Cundey III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cundey III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cundey III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cundey III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.