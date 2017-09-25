See All Vascular Neurologists in Roseville, MI
Dr. Paul Cullis, MD

Vascular Neurology
3.5 (6)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. Paul Cullis, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Roseville, MI. They completed their fellowship with Wayne State U Affil Hosps

Dr. Cullis works at Michigan Neurology Institute-East, PC in Roseville, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    Michigan Neurology Institute-East, PC
    25100 Kelly Rd, Roseville, MI 48066 (586) 771-7440

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Ascension Saint John Hospital

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Alzheimer's Disease
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Stroke
Alzheimer's Disease

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dementia
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Huntington's Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Progressive Supranuclear Palsy (PSP) Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Tuberous Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Alliance Health Care
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Magellan Health Services
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • McLaren Health Plan
    • Messa
    • MetLife
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Prudential
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Zurich

    Sep 25, 2017
    He was the only doctor who was able to correctly diagnose me, and therefore correctly treat me. He is the best and smartest t doctor I have ever seen
    Rhea in Royal Oak — Sep 25, 2017
    About Dr. Paul Cullis, MD

    Vascular Neurology
    Specialties
    English
    Languages Spoken
    1285664680
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Wayne State U Affil Hosps
    Fellowship
    Wayne State U Affil Hosp
    Residency
    Queen Elizabeth Hosp
    Internship
    Neurology and Vascular Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Cullis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cullis is offering online scheduling or call the provider's office for more information.

    Dr. Cullis has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cullis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider's office at for more information.

    Dr. Cullis works at Michigan Neurology Institute-East, PC in Roseville, MI. View the full address on Dr. Cullis's profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Cullis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cullis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cullis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cullis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

