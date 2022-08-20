See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Maple Grove, MN
Dr. Paul Crowe, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4 (48)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Paul Crowe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.

Dr. Crowe works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Robbinsdale, MN, Plymouth, MN and Fridley, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove
    9630 Grove Cir N Ste 200, Maple Grove, MN 55369 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7870
  2. 2
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Maple Grove
    3366 Oakdale Ave N, Robbinsdale, MN 55422 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (952) 456-7777
  3. 3
    Twin Cities Orthopedics Plymouth
    2855 Campus Dr Ste 300, Plymouth, MN 55441 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 520-7870
  4. 4
    Infinite Health Collaborative PA
    8290 University Ave NE Ste 200, Fridley, MN 55432 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (763) 786-9543

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Maple Grove Hospital
  • North Memorial Health

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Intervertebral Disc Disease

Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthPartners
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • PreferredOne
    • Tricare
    • Ucare
    • Wells Fargo Insurance

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 48 ratings
    Patient Ratings (48)
    5 Star
    (34)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (3)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Aug 20, 2022
    Very pleasant, knowledgeable, and professional.
    Gary L Hughes — Aug 20, 2022
    About Dr. Paul Crowe, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184635922
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fellowship In Spine Surgery At The University Of Toronto Sunnybrook Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Hospital SUNY Health Science Center
    Medical Education
    • Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Crowe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crowe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Crowe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Crowe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Crowe has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Intervertebral Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Crowe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    48 patients have reviewed Dr. Crowe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crowe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Crowe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Crowe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

