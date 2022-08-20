Overview

Dr. Paul Crowe, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Maple Grove, MN. They graduated from Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine and is affiliated with Maple Grove Hospital and North Memorial Health.



Dr. Crowe works at Twin Cities Orthopedics in Maple Grove, MN with other offices in Robbinsdale, MN, Plymouth, MN and Fridley, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Intervertebral Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.