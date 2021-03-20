Overview

Dr. Paul Crisostomo, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Maywood, IL. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Gottlieb Memorial Hospital and Loyola University Medical Center.



Dr. Crisostomo works at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, IL with other offices in Melrose Park, IL and Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT), Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis and Venous Insufficiency along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.