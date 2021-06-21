Dr. Paul Crane Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Crane Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Crane Jr, MD
Dr. Paul Crane Jr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA.
Edward Y Liu MD A Prof Corp.415 N Crescent Dr Ste 100, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 659-5810
Dr Paul Crane delivered 4 of my babies between 1978- 1987. He even sat beside my bed & read the newspaper once. Another time Cedars didn't have enough delivery rooms available & had multiple women lined up in the hallway. I said I'm going to cross my legs & wait for Dr.Paul Crane. I recommended him to many women as the best.
About Dr. Paul Crane Jr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1295870939
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Crane Jr has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Crane Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Crane Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Crane Jr.
