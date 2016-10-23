See All Podiatrists in Federal Way, WA
Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM

Podiatry
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.

Dr. Coulter works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of St. Francis Hospital
Locations

    Virginia Mason Federal Way Medical Center
    33501 1st Way S, Federal Way, WA 98003 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (206) 625-7180

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Achilles Tendinitis
Hammer Toe

Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 8 ratings
Patient Ratings (8)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Oct 23, 2016
Dr. Coulter cares about your feet, your comfort, and will make sure you have the best orthotics possible for any kind of shoe you wear. He's wonderful.
Diana Noonan in Port Orchard, WA — Oct 23, 2016
About Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM

Specialties
  • Podiatry
Years of Experience
  • 32 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1417981903
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coulter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Coulter has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Coulter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Coulter has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coulter on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

8 patients have reviewed Dr. Coulter. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coulter.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coulter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coulter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

