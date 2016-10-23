Overview

Dr. Paul Coulter, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Federal Way, WA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE.



Dr. Coulter works at Practice in Federal Way, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Achilles Tendinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

