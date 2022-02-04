Dr. Paul Coughlin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coughlin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Coughlin, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Coughlin, MD is an Urology Specialist in High Point, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Piedmont Urological Ct218 Gatewood Ave, High Point, NC 27262 Directions (336) 878-6511
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Coughlin is so friendly, has fabulous bedside manner, and is extremely thorough. He makes you feel very comfortable from the time he walks into the room. You can hear his patients say how much they love having him as their doctor, as he greets them by first name walking down the hallway. I am highly impressed with his knowledge and caring nature. I will recommend him to EVERYONE asking about a urologist <3
About Dr. Paul Coughlin, MD
- Urology
- 45 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Duke University Hospital
- Duke University Hospital
- GEORGE WASHINGTON UNIVERSITY
- UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Coughlin has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Coughlin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coughlin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coughlin has seen patients for Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coughlin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Coughlin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coughlin.
