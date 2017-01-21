Dr. Paul Cotran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cotran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cotran, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Cotran, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Peabody, MA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Beverly Hospital and Lahey Hospital and Medical Center.
Dr. Cotran works at
Locations
-
1
General Internal Medicine, Peabody1 Essex Center Dr, Peabody, MA 01960 Directions (978) 538-4300
-
2
Lahey Hospital & Medical Center31 MALL RD, Burlington, MA 01803 Directions (781) 744-8555
Hospital Affiliations
- Beverly Hospital
- Lahey Hospital and Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Cotran?
Dr. Cotran is excellent. I drive from N.H. to see him. I had lost some peripheral vision from being "undertreated" in N.H. Also, my glaucoma specialist in Nashua, did a laser treatment to both my eyes for glaucoma but Dr. Cotran told me I never had glaucoma in my left eye and probably never will. So I endured the pain of 60 laser shots to a healthy eye. I have unilateral glaucoma which means only one eye is affected. Apparently, the "old way" was to automatically treat both eyes.
About Dr. Paul Cotran, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English, French, Spanish and Swedish
- 1043302862
Education & Certifications
- Mass Eye and Ear Inf
- Mass Eye And Ear Infirmary, Ophthalmology
- Childrens Hospital
- Harvard Medical School
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cotran has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cotran accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cotran has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cotran works at
Dr. Cotran has seen patients for Glaucoma, Ocular Hypertension and Migraine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cotran on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cotran speaks French, Spanish and Swedish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Cotran. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cotran.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cotran, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cotran appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.