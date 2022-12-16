Overview

Dr. Paul Costas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.



Dr. Costas works at Emerson Hospital PSY in Concord, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.