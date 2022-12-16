Dr. Paul Costas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Costas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Costas, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Costas, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Concord, MA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Emerson Hospital.
Locations
Emerson Hospital133 Old Road To 9 Acre Cor, Concord, MA 01742 Directions (978) 287-3310Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Emerson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have to say Dr. Paul Costas is the nicest, most caring Doctor I have met. My experience with him and his staff is incredible. The surgery basically gave me my life back. He is not only amazing at what he does, but he makes you feel comfortable and secure. You will not be in any better care than with Dr. Costas, MD. I would not hesitate to do it all over again. I have never been happier with my treatment and very fortunate to have had this experience with Dr. Costas. Can't say enough of the amazing results. Top notch in every way!!
About Dr. Paul Costas, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
