Dr. Paul Corsi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Corsi, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Clarkston, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine.
Dr. Corsi works at
Locations
Clarkston office7210 N Main St Ste 210, Clarkston, MI 48346 Directions (248) 338-0100
Associated OB/GYN2525 S Telegraph Rd Ste 201, Bloomfield Hills, MI 48302 Directions (248) 338-0100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Corsi is an excellent physician who cares about his patients and is an excellent surgeon. He removed 5 fibroids from the outside of my uterus via robotic surgery which allowed me to get pregnant and have my son. He also then delivered my son via c-section and I had no complications from either surgery and healed well.
About Dr. Paul Corsi, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1275573461
Education & Certifications
- Wayne St University Detroit M C
- Wayne State University School Of Medicine
- Michigan State University
