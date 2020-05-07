Dr. Corona has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Corona, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Corona, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Laguna Niguel, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Corona works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Paul D Corona MD30011 Ivy Glenn Dr Ste 101, Laguna Niguel, CA 92677 Directions (949) 481-0118
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Corona?
Dr. Corona is the sh*t. When I moved here from NY, I was afraid, scared, immobile and crying all of the time. He has helped me more than my NY psychiatrist that I saw for 20 years. I've been seeing Dr. Corona for close to five years now, my insurance is now an HMO, I pay out of pocket to see him. I have several other Drs. to choose from, but I'm not changing. Dr. Corona knows more about new prescriptions, conditions more so than most psychiatrists. He’s a great listener, and critically thinks about your condition. He has never steered me wrong, and returns calls, even during the weekend, when most Drs. won’t and don’t. Dr. Corona simply put, cares. His books are an easy read and you don’t need a medical degree to read. Listen to him on is Pod casts on Friday's. You’ll understand more about the man behind the “Iron Curtain”.
About Dr. Paul Corona, MD
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1194876219
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Corona accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Corona has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Corona works at
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Corona. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Corona.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Corona, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Corona appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.