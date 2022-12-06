Dr. Paul Corcoran, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Corcoran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Corcoran, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Corcoran, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Detroit, MI. They completed their fellowship with Univ Hosps Cleveland Case Western Reserve
Dr. Corcoran works at
Locations
Henry Ford Hospital Campus2799 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8100MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
Dr.Corcoran and his M A weere very attentive and helpful. The procedure The doctor ptreviosly performed improved my daily living.
About Dr. Paul Corcoran, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1740299858
Education & Certifications
- Univ Hosps Cleveland Case Western Reserve
- Wayne State Univ Detroit Med Ctr
- Vascular Surgery
