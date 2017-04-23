Overview

Dr. Paul Cooney, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mountain View Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Cooney works at Las Cruces Surgeons Group in Las Cruces, NM with other offices in El Paso, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.