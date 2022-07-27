Dr. Paul Cook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cook, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Cook, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Locations
Hand and Microsurgery Associates1210 Gemini Pl Ste 200, Columbus, OH 43240 Directions (614) 262-4263Friday8:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ameriben
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- HealthPartners
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Optima Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Easy to make appointment... on time... professional... explained everything... answered all questions... HIGHLY recommend!!!
About Dr. Paul Cook, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1982602124
Education & Certifications
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Ohio State University Hospital
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cook has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cook accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cook has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Hand Fracture , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cook on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Cook. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.