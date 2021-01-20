Overview

Dr. Paul Cook, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School at Houston and is affiliated with Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center and Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital.



Dr. Cook works at The OB/GYN Centre in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Pelvic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.