Dr. Paul Contard, MD

Dermatology
5 (10)
Call for new patient details
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Paul Contard, MD is a dermatologist in Staten Island, NY. He currently practices at TULSA DERMATOLOGY CLINIC. He accepts multiple insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    PC Contard MD PC
    1372 Clove Rd, Staten Island, NY 10301 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (718) 447-7110

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Insurance Accepted

  • Amerihealth
  • Anthem
  • Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Cigna
  • Humana

About Dr. Paul Contard, MD

  • Dermatology
  • 34 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1326021445
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

  • CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Patient Satisfaction

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(10)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Contard has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Contard has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Contard has seen patients for Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema), Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Contard on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Contard. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Contard.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Contard, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Contard appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.