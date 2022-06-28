Overview

Dr. Paul Conover, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Kettering, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Wright State Univ Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Kettering Health Dayton and Kettering Health Miamisburg.



Dr. Conover works at Miami Valley Colon/Rectal Sgns in Kettering, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.