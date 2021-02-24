Dr. Paul Collins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Collins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Collins, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Collins, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in St Petersburg, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital, HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital, HCA Florida Northside Hospital, St. Anthony's Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.
Locations
Bay Surgical Specialists - 7th Avenue960 7th Ave N, St Petersburg, FL 33705 Directions (727) 380-2152Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pmSaturday8:00am - 12:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida St. Petersburg Hospital
- HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital
- HCA Florida Northside Hospital
- St. Anthony's Hospital
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I like Dr. Collins.
About Dr. Paul Collins, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1962499715
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center|Walter Reed Army Medical Center
- University of South Florida|University of South Florida / College of Medicine
