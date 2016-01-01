Overview

Dr. Paul Collier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley.



Dr. Collier works at George B. Goodman M. D. P. C. in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Beaver, PA and Grove City, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.