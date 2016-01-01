Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Collier, MD
Overview
Dr. Paul Collier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley.
Locations
-
1
George B. Goodman M. D. P. C.701 Broad St, Sewickley, PA 15143 Directions (412) 749-1288
-
2
Atcheson Oral Surgery LLC255 3rd St, Beaver, PA 15009 Directions (412) 749-9868
- 3 647 N Broad Street Ext Ste 206, Grove City, PA 16127 Directions (412) 749-9868
Hospital Affiliations
- Heritage Valley Sewickley
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Paul Collier, MD
- General Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- YALE UNIVERSITY
