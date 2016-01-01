See All General Surgeons in Sewickley, PA
Dr. Paul Collier, MD

General Surgery
3.9 (11)
44 years of experience
Dr. Paul Collier, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sewickley, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from YALE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Heritage Valley Sewickley.

Dr. Collier works at George B. Goodman M. D. P. C. in Sewickley, PA with other offices in Beaver, PA and Grove City, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Varicose Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    George B. Goodman M. D. P. C.
    701 Broad St, Sewickley, PA 15143
    Atcheson Oral Surgery LLC
    255 3rd St, Beaver, PA 15009
    647 N Broad Street Ext Ste 206, Grove City, PA 16127

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Heritage Valley Sewickley

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Venous Insufficiency
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Varicose Veins
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    About Dr. Paul Collier, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 44 years of experience
    • English
    • 1487686739
    Education & Certifications

    • YALE UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Collier has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Collier has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Collier has seen patients for Venous Insufficiency, Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Varicose Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Collier on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Collier. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Collier.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Collier, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Collier appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

