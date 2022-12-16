Dr. Paul Cole, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cole is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Cole, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Cole, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bossier City, LA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT and is affiliated with WK Bossier Health Center and Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Dr. Cole works at
Locations
Willis-Knighton Cardiology - Bossier2400 Hospital Dr Ste 350, Bossier City, LA 71111 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- WK Bossier Health Center
- Willis-Knighton Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly staff
About Dr. Paul Cole, MD
- Cardiology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1396710737
Education & Certifications
- La. State U Med Ctr|St Vincent Hospital And Health Services
- La. State U Med Ctr
- La. State U Med Ctr
- LA STATE UNIV SCH OF MED IN SHREVEPORT
- Cardiovascular Disease
Dr. Cole has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cole has seen patients for Hypertension, Hyperlipidemia and Sinus Bradycardia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cole on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cole speaks Spanish.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Cole. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cole.
