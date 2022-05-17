Dr. Paul Coffeen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Coffeen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Paul Coffeen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Paul Coffeen, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Marble Falls, TX.
Dr. Coffeen works at
Locations
Austin Heart - Max Starke Dam Rd102 Max Starcke Dam Rd Ste 100, Marble Falls, TX 78654 Directions (512) 503-4961
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia900 W 38th St Ste 110, Austin, TX 78705 Directions (512) 503-4962
Austin Heart - West Ave East207 W Avenue E, Lampasas, TX 76550 Directions (512) 503-4964
Austin Heart - West Central Texas Expy800 W Central Texas Expy Ste 355, Harker Heights, TX 76548 Directions (512) 887-1518
Texas Cardiac Arrhythmia205 W Windcrest St Ste 230, Fredericksburg, TX 78624 Directions (512) 503-4960
Hospital Affiliations
- St. David's Round Rock Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Heart Hospital of Austin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
How was I ever fortunate enough to find Dr. Coffeen? A stellar, caring, yet humble physician despite his brilliance, skill, and numerous degrees and awards, Dr. Coffeen truly cares about each and every patient he treats - and he listens!
About Dr. Paul Coffeen, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1699775627
Education & Certifications
- University Colo Health Science Center|University of Colorado Health and Sciences Center
