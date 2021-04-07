Overview

Dr. Paul Coelho, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Salem, OR. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO and is affiliated with Salem Hospital.



Dr. Coelho works at Capitol View Health Care Ctr in Salem, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Fibromyalgia, Chronic Pain and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.