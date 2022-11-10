See All Other Doctors in Trenton, NJ
Dr. Paul Codjoe, MD

Regenerative Medicine
5 (100)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Paul Codjoe, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Trenton, NJ. They graduated from UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School and is affiliated with Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell, Princeton Medical Center, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton and St. Mary Medical Center.

Dr. Codjoe works at Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD in Trenton, NJ with other offices in Langhorne, PA, Princeton, NJ and Lawrenceville, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD
    2501 Kuser Rd, Trenton, NJ 08691 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 369-8272
  2. 2
    Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD
    1203 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 220, Langhorne, PA 19047 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 369-8102
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD
    10 Forrestal Rd S Ste 105, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 508-3356
    Monday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 7:00pm
    Friday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed
  4. 4
    Mercer-Bucks Orthopaedics - Paul W. Codjoe, MD
    3120 Princeton Pike, Lawrenceville, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (267) 369-8186
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    Closed
    Wednesday
    Closed
    Thursday
    Closed
    Friday
    Closed
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Capital Health Medical Center - Hopewell
  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Hamilton
  • St. Mary Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery
Meniscus Surgery
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Surgery Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Shoulder Surgery Chevron Icon
Bicep Repairs Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Release Chevron Icon
Cartilage Repair Chevron Icon
Cartilage Transplant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Excision of Scapula, Clavicle, Rib, or Sternum Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hand and Wrist Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and-or Dislocation Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Knee Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Chevron Icon
Knee Replacement Revision Chevron Icon
Knee Surgery Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Nerve Block, Somatic Chevron Icon
Neuroplasty Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Platelet-Rich Plasma Injection (PRP) Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Stem Cell Therapy Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Synovial Biopsy Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Release Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 100 ratings
    Patient Ratings (100)
    5 Star
    (93)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 10, 2022
    The staff was absolutely amazing. I tore my ACL and my MCL. I came there in tears from the knee pain, and left with a smile on my face. Dr. Paul Codjoe is a godsend; very knowledgeable and understanding. The ladies at the front desk Kim and Sherice were the absolute nicest people! I will be back for a follow-up, and can’t wait to see them again. Best practice ever. 5 stars :) -Madeline L.
    Nov 10, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Paul Codjoe, MD
    About Dr. Paul Codjoe, MD

    Specialties
    • Regenerative Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1487790952
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital
    Internship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Paul Codjoe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Codjoe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Codjoe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Codjoe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    100 patients have reviewed Dr. Codjoe. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Codjoe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Codjoe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Codjoe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

