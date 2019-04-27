Overview

Dr. Paul Cochran, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med.



Dr. Cochran works at BROOKHAVEN HOSPITAL in Tulsa, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Anxiety, Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) and Opioid Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.