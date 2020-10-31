Dr. Coady has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paul Coady, MD
Dr. Paul Coady, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Newtown Square, PA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bryn Mawr Hospital, Lankenau Medical Center and Paoli Hospital.
Lankenau Heart Institute - Newtown Square3855 West Chester Pike Ste 240, Newtown Square, PA 19073 Directions (484) 476-1000
- 2 100 E Lancaster Ave Ste 380, Wynnewood, PA 19096 Directions (610) 649-8599
- Bryn Mawr Hospital
- Lankenau Medical Center
- Paoli Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
Dr. Coady was outstanding, his staff friendly and efficient. He reviewed my complete history, scheduled tests and waited for results before making his diagnosis and recommended treatment. I went to Dr. Coady on the recommendation of several other Doctors who held him in equally high regard. I'd recommend him in a New York minute!!!!
- Cardiology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1255336277
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Dr. Coady accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Coady has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Coady works at
Dr. Coady has seen patients for Heart Palpitations, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Coady on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Coady. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Coady.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Coady, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Coady appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.